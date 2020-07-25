Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 2,744 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $14,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $13,980.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 1,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $4,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $13,020.00.

RMNI stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Rimini Street Inc has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

