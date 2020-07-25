KeyCorp Increases TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $172.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $156.68.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,777,000 after buying an additional 58,761 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,464,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.