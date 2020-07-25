Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $111,000 in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

