805 Shares in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,890,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in KLA by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 177,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80,478 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.71.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $188.21 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

