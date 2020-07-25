Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 676 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $430.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,222 shares of company stock worth $21,292,070. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

