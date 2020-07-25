Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 2,337 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 41.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of BWA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.