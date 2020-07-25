Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $122,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.