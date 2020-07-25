2,617 Shares in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 1,689.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE UGI opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

