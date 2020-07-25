Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 2,989 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after buying an additional 73,435 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in General Motors by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 99,160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

General Motors stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

