Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameren by 274.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

