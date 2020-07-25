VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,126 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 650,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

