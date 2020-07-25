FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

WMB opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

