FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,721 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $33.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

