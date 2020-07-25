Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,557 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 225,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Nomura upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.21.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

