FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $544,000. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.