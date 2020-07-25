Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $122,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.