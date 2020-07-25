SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

