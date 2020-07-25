FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,136,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $347.94 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $358.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

