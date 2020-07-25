FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $619,000 in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Graniteshares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4,720.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $18.92 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

