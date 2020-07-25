Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after purchasing an additional 586,042 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $33,292,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 683.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

Shares of AVY opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

