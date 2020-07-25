FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 154.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Vodafone Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

