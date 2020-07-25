FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,548 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,924,000.

DLR opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

