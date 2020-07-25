Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

