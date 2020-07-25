FDx Advisors Inc. Has $854,000 Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

