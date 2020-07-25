FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,042,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP opened at $100.21 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.