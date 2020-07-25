FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,344 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 306,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.53 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

