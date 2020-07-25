Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

