Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.83.

NYSE:NOC opened at $312.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

