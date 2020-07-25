4,476 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,748,000 after buying an additional 5,111,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $17,210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,644.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,970,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,207,000 after buying an additional 2,926,898 shares during the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.3% during the first quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 774,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after buying an additional 1,579,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 140.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,233,000 after buying an additional 681,273 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40.

