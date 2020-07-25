Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 137,345 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

