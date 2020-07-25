ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $20.47 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

