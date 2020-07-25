Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 201.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 467.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Dell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.35.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

