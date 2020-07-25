Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,592 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

