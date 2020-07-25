Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after acquiring an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $138,530,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,758 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

