Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC opened at $37.21 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

