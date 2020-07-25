Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.65.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $175.35 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

