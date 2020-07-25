Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $106.84 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

