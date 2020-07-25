Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 118.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. CSFB increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

