Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,344 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.40 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

