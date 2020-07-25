Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 31,781 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Mylan worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter worth $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the first quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 766.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

MYL stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

