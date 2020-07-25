Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Ingredion worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingredion by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

