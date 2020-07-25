Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278,359 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after buying an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after purchasing an additional 441,612 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,719,000 after purchasing an additional 940,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,708 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $54.85 on Friday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

