Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $457,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

