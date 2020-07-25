New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.67 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,436,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,743,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $203.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $359.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.