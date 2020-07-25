Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $5.10 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,727,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after buying an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,002,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

