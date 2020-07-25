Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,692 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stryker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

NYSE SYK opened at $198.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day moving average is $189.73. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.