New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.93 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Nucor worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 7,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 135,113 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

