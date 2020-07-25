Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 155,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

