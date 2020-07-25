New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,763 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $103.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

