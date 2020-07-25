Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,274,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,194,695,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $2,469,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,354,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 149.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,530,000 after buying an additional 169,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

